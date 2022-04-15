Delhi to experience severe heatwave conditions on 17th-18th April: IMD

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD has also predicted a spell of heat over Himachal Pradesh during 15th-18th; over Jammu division during 16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17th-19th and over Bihar and Saurashtra Kutch during 15th-16th April
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The entire northern belt of the county will reel under heat wave condition during the weekend and most of next week said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The entire northern belt of the county will reel under heat wave condition during the weekend and most of next week said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast.
“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15th-19th April," read a tweet from the official twitter account of the IMD on Friday.
“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15th-19th April," read a tweet from the official twitter account of the IMD on Friday.
IMD has also predicted a spell of heat over Himachal Pradesh during 15th-18th; over Jammu division during 16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17th-19th and over Bihar and Saurashtra Kutch during 15th-16th April,2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD has also predicted a spell of heat over Himachal Pradesh during 15th-18th; over Jammu division during 16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17th-19th and over Bihar and Saurashtra Kutch during 15th-16th April,2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17th-19th and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 17th and 18th April, 2022," a statement from IMD said.
“Severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets also likely over Rajasthan during 17th-19th and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 17th and 18th April, 2022," a statement from IMD said.
A widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightening is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during the next 5 days.
A widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightening is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during the next 5 days.
Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during 15th-17th April. Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura also expect isolated heavy rainfall on 17th April, 2022, according to the predictions by IMD.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during 15th-17th April. Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura also expect isolated heavy rainfall on 17th April, 2022, according to the predictions by IMD.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the next 5 days, Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will experience light to moderate fairly widespread/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
During the next 5 days, Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will experience light to moderate fairly widespread/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during 15th -17th; over KeralaMahe during 16th-17th; over South Interior Karnataka during 15th-18th and over North Interior Karnataka on 15th April, 2022," IMD added.
“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu during 15th -17th; over KeralaMahe during 16th-17th; over South Interior Karnataka during 15th-18th and over North Interior Karnataka on 15th April, 2022," IMD added.