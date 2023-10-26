Delhi to face acute water supply cuts on Oct 26-27 due to interconnection work
Water supply disrupted in Delhi due to installation of flowmeter. Many areas of Delhi are facing acute water cuts today due to interconnection works.
Many parts of Delhi will face acute water supply cuts on October 26 and 27, 2023.
Earlier, on October 15, DJB had announced water cuts near Raghubir Nagar area due to replacement work. The authority had said, “Due to replacement of 900 mm dia Khyala Main at Najafgarh Drain near Raghubir Nagar the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/available at the low pressure in the morning of 15.10.2023 and evening of 15.10.2023."
“Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," DJB said.
