Delhi to face acute water supply cuts on Oct 26-27 due to interconnection work

Water supply disrupted in Delhi due to installation of flowmeter. Many areas of Delhi are facing acute water cuts today due to interconnection works.

Many parts of Delhi will face acute water supply cuts on October 26 and 27, 2023.

The water supply will be disrupted due to interconnection work of 1100 mm dia West Delhi Main at Shakarpur, Times Now reported. The report further said that due to installation of 600 mm dia flowmeter on 700 mm CI outlet line at Burari, the water supply in the area was disrupted on October 25. The supply of water in the region and adjoining areas was affected for around 12 hours on Wednesday and has been restored late night.

The affected areas include, Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Moti Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Varun Niketan, Tihar Village, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden and adjoining areas.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued three helplines for people to raise their complaints if they suffer from water cuts or water pressure issues.

The main DJB helpline is 1916, while residents of Punjabi Bagh area can dial in at 011-25223658, Shivaji Enclave residents can call at 011-25193140 and Paschim Vihar and adjoining areas' citizens can call at 011-25281197 to register their water-related complaints.

DJB, in a post of X (formerly Twitter) said, "Due to interconnection work of 1100 mm dia west Delhi Main at Shakurpur, the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 26.10.2023 and morning of 27.10.2023."

Earlier, on October 15, DJB had announced water cuts near Raghubir Nagar area due to replacement work. The authority had said, “Due to replacement of 900 mm dia Khyala Main at Najafgarh Drain near Raghubir Nagar the water supply in the following colonies/areas will not be available/available at the low pressure in the morning of 15.10.2023 and evening of 15.10.2023."

“Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," DJB said.

