Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI Photo)

Delhi to face water crisis in summer, says AAP. This is why

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 04:35 PM IST PTI

  • Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair and undertake it some other time

The closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for one month for repair will affect a quarter of water supply to the national capital in summer, which could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair and undertake it some other time.

"The blind closure of the channel will affect supply of 232 MGD (million gallon per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 per cent of water supply in Delhi and could lead to unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation," he said.

Chadha said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said they have also appealed to the Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

