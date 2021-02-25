Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi to face water crisis in summer, says AAP. This is why
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI Photo)

Delhi to face water crisis in summer, says AAP. This is why

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST PTI

  • Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair and undertake it some other time

The closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for one month for repair will affect a quarter of water supply to the national capital in summer, which could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The closure of Nangal Hydel Channel for one month for repair will affect a quarter of water supply to the national capital in summer, which could lead to an unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair and undertake it some other time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Proposed ARC will not 'jeopardise' existing players: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST

Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, rules UK judge

4 min read . 04:28 PM IST

Govt asks investors to check antecedents of Nidhi cos before making investments

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel: DJB chief

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST

Chadha said a letter has been written to the Union government to postpone the repair and undertake it some other time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Proposed ARC will not 'jeopardise' existing players: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST

Nirav Modi can be extradited to India, rules UK judge

4 min read . 04:28 PM IST

Govt asks investors to check antecedents of Nidhi cos before making investments

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel: DJB chief

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The blind closure of the channel will affect supply of 232 MGD (million gallon per day) of water supply from the Beas river to Delhi for one month in March-April. It is 25 per cent of water supply in Delhi and could lead to unprecedented water crisis and even law and order situation," he said.

Chadha said the Delhi government is in constant touch with the Centre over the issue and hoped that the impending crisis will be averted.

He said they have also appealed to the Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the issue.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.