Delhi to flush out 1976 model drainage system! PWD minister Parvesh Verma says ‘fresh masterplan in 15 days’

The Delhi government will soon finalise a drainage master plan for the city, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Saturday.

Working on the project since 2021, the department has divided the city into three basins: Najafgarh Basin, Barapullah Basin, and Trans-Yamuna Basin, and floated tenders for each of them.

PTI reported, citing officials, that Delhi's drainage system, designed in 1976, is capable of handling only up to 50 mm of rain in a single day.

“The draft reports from consultants will be submitted in the next 15 days for the Delhi Drainage Masterplan, after which it will be studied and the work will commence,” Verma said.

The consultants will present a fresh design for the drainage network with a view to making it capable enough to handle current and future stress, he added.

The Delhi Jal Board manages the city's sewer drains, while the Public Works Department (PWD) is in charge of stormwater drains along major roads. Larger drains, like the Najafgarh drain, fall under the responsibility of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

In 2018, IIT-Delhi prepared a drainage master plan, but the government termed it “generic in nature” and said that it provided “no clear-cut actionable points suggested.”

In November 2021, the government decided that for a more comprehensive drainage master plan, experienced consultants would be hired, officials said.

“The comprehensive drainage master plan will provide us with solutions to resolve the waterlogging and drainage problems in Delhi. Currently, there are problems due to multiple agencies having drains in their jurisdiction and installing drains as per their own requirements, but as ground level varies from area to area, it creates problems. All of these aspects will be taken into account,” Verma said.

(With inputs from PTI)