Taking forward the commitment to eliminate single-use plastics, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced a ban on the entry of plastic waste into Delhi. All the manufacturers, retailers, general public, and shopkeepers have been asked not to keep any stock of single-use plastic by June 30, 2022.

As per the pollution watchdog, non-woven bags less than 60 gram per sqm in thickness, sachets made of plastic, plastic bags less than 75 microns in thickness, plastic cutlery, plastic stirrers, sticks, and banners among other similar products have been banned in Delhi.

Besides, the DPCC has also asked all manufacturers of raw materials to cease the supply of plastic items who are engaged in banned SUP products.

“All manufacturers of plastic raw materials should ensure suppliers, stockists, dealers and other entities engaged in the industries supply chain do not supply plastic raw materials to the producers engaged in the production of the banned SUP items," the order stated.

Last week, the Union Environment Ministry had notified comprehensive guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic packaging. The new rules classify plastics into four categories- category one will include rigid plastic packaging; category two will include flexible plastic packaging of a single layer or multilayer (more than one layer with different types of plastic), plastic sheets and covers made of plastic sheet, carry bags, plastic sachet or pouches.

As per the new Plastic Waste Management Rules, SUV Non-woven bags less than 60 gram per square metre (GSM) are also banned with effect from September 30, 2021. Other items prohibited from July 1 include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol for decoration, plastic cutlery, cigarette packs, plastic stirrers, and PVC banners thinner than 100 microns.

