Delhi to fully implement PM Modi's lockdown measures: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that Delhi will fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread. In a televised address to the nation this morning, the Prime Minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till 3 May.

"Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

Modi said the nationwide lockdown will be strictly implemented to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

Meanwhile, number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,510 on Monday with four more deaths reported in last 24 hours. According to the Delhi government, 356 fresh cases were reported on Monday, the highest spike in a day so far. The death toll rose to 28.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 47. Areas where positive COVID-19 cases are being found have been declared as containment zones.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had already announced the extension of lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 in India, the Health Ministry said today.

Share Via