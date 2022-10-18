Delhi to get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in two months: CM Kejriwal

The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 per cent of total sales by 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the capital will build 100 charging stations for electric vehicles in the next two months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the capital will build 100 charging stations for electric vehicles in the next two months.
Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 charging stations and said they will also have battery exchange points.
Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 charging stations and said they will also have battery exchange points.
"Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Launched in August 2020, Delhi's ambitious EV policy aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25% of total sales by 2024.
Launched in August 2020, Delhi's ambitious EV policy aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25% of total sales by 2024.
Delhi's electric vehicle policy envisages setting up a charging station every three kilometers to provide convenient charging facilities for electric vehicles. According to the Delhi government's data from July 2022, there are 597 charging stations, 825 charging stations and 165 battery-swapping facilities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi's electric vehicle policy envisages setting up a charging station every three kilometers to provide convenient charging facilities for electric vehicles. According to the Delhi government's data from July 2022, there are 597 charging stations, 825 charging stations and 165 battery-swapping facilities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since the introduction of the EV policy in August 2020, electric vehicles have accounted for over 12% of total car sales in Delhi.
When asked about the showcause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, "The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him."
When asked about the showcause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, "The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him."
The Delhi government's planning department on Monday issued a showcause notice to Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government's planning department on Monday issued a showcause notice to Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.
The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.
The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat".
The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat".