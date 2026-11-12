Delhi to get 11-km-long Chhath Ghat along Munak Canal today: Check facilities for devotees, security arrangements

Delhi is set to get its longest Chhath Ghat on Thursday, with BJP national president Nitin Nabin scheduled to inaugurate an nearly 11-km-long stretch along the Munak Canal, PTI reported.

The ghat is located near Singalpur village in the Shalimar Bagh area of North Delhi.

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To ensure devotees have access to clean water and an uninterrupted flow during Chhath Puja, water will be released from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) into the Munak Canal, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials told PTI.

Delhi govt to ensure flow of clean water

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Where is Delhi’s 11-km Chhath Ghat located? ⌵ The ghat is along the Munak Canal near Singalpur village in the Shalimar Bagh area of North Delhi. 2 What facilities are available for devotees at the Munak Canal Chhath Ghat? ⌵ Facilities include permanent steps, cemented roads, changing rooms, toilets, tents, lighting and benches. The stretch will also have greenery and fountains. 3 How will clean water be maintained at the Munak Canal Chhath Ghat? ⌵ Water will be released from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant into the Munak Canal to support a clean, uninterrupted flow during Chhath Puja. 4 What security arrangements are planned at Delhi’s Chhath Ghat? ⌵ CCTV cameras have been installed along the stretch to support security. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also inspected ghats across the city and reviewed sanitation and security arrangements. 5 When will Chhath be celebrated in Delhi? ⌵ The festival is scheduled for November 13 to 16, beginning with Nahay-Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a clean flow of water through the canal. She added that fountains would be installed at several locations.

"The most striking features of the ghat are its extensive 11 km stretch and planned development. Permanent steps and cemented roads are being constructed along both banks of the canal to ensure that Chhath devotees and visitors can reach the ghats and perform their prayers without difficulty," Gupta said in a statement.

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Changing rooms, toilets, tents and adequate lighting will also be provided for the convenience of devotees. CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security along the stretch. Benches, greenery and beautification work are also part of the development.

How the canal was developed as a Chhath Ghat The development comes after the Delhi government cleared encroachments along the canal banks and decided to develop the area into an organised Chhath Ghat.

The government undertook an extensive cleaning drive to restore the canal, which was earlier surrounded by garbage, debris and overgrown vegetation. Around 1,400 truckloads of debris, waste and other accumulated filth were removed from the stretch, according to the chief minister's statement.

Gupta, who visited the site several times to review the project, said the BJP government had transformed the canal's appearance in just a year after years of neglect.

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The ghat is expected to benefit thousands of families across five assembly constituencies -- Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli.

MCD inspects ghats across Delhi Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspected ghats across the national capital on Wednesday to review sanitation, security and other arrangements for devotees.

Officials were directed to ensure the timely removal of construction and demolition waste, install adequate dustbins, and make separate arrangements for collecting and disposing of puja offerings, according to a PTI report.

Water sprinklers will be deployed to control dust at the ghats. Nodal officers have also been appointed in each zone to address complaints and resolve issues within a fixed timeframe.

The Chhath festival will be celebrated from November 13 to 16, beginning with 'Nahay-Khay' and concluding with 'Usha Arghya'.

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