The national capital will get its first drive-through vaccination centre at the Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka on 26 May.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the inoculation centre, according to a PTI report.

Akash Healthcare has procured 30,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for the inoculation of the 18-44 age group at the centre. The jabs will be given from 9 am to 5 pm.

It's an initiative by the Delhi government and southwest Delhi District Magistrate, a hospital spokesperson said.

"We will go slow at the start to avoid rush on the road and administer 40 to 50 doses for the initial few days," DM Naveen Aggarwal said.

The number of doses administered per day will be increased gradually to around 300 per day, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,550 new cases of coronavirus and 207 fatalities today, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has begun preparing for what is being termed the "third wave".

This is the lowest number of daily cases recorded since March 27 (1,558 cases) and the count has gone below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day.

The positivity rate in the capital stands at 2.52%.

