Delhi could soon have its 'centre of excellence' teachers university as the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet in the national capital has approved a proposal to set up 'Delhi Teachers University' in Bakkarwala. Kejriwal said this university is aimed at preparing high-quality and well-trained teachers. The Delhi government will place the 'Delhi Teachers University' Bill 2021 in the state assembly in the coming session.

"Delhi Teachers University' will be a public university dedicated to preparing excellent quality Teachers for the city across different school stages. This University will offer among others, 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes like BA-BEd, BSc-Bed, to help develop a new generation of teachers," Kejriwal said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

He said teachers of this university will get hands-on experience of teaching at Delhi government schools during their course. It'll also help students in gaining knowledge, he said, adding that admission to the new university will start for the academic session 2022-23.'

"'Delhi Teachers University' will be a centre for excellence in teacher preparation at both pre-service and in-service in the areas of education studies, leadership and policy," the CM said.

He said the university will use world-class teaching methods and research techniques and will work towards filling the void between "practice, research and policy". It will constantly engage "with the dynamic concept and realities of quality education in the city of Delhi," said the chief minister.

To teach these teachers, the government aims to appoint globally-reputed scholars. The university will act as a multidisciplinary academic centre. It'll bring all stakeholders, including practising and aspiring teachers, teacher educators, parents, administrators, policy planners, and content developers, together, using different programmes and activities.

