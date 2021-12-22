Delhi to get 1st Teachers University; bill to be tabled in Assembly. Detail here

Delhi could soon have its 'centre of excellence' teachers university as the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet in the national capital has approved a proposal to set up 'Delhi Teachers University' in Bakkarwala. Kejriwal said this university is aimed at preparing high-quality and well-trained teachers. The Delhi government will place the 'Delhi Teachers University' Bill 2021 in the state assembly in the coming session.

