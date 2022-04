NEW DELHI : Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the government has planned to develop four world-class city forests in the national capital.

The city forests will be places where people can spend a good time in the lap of nature. Rai further mentioned that there are 19 city forests in Delhi, of which four have been selected for further development.

The minister further stated that only eco-friendly developmental work will be undertaken in these city forests.

These are Mitraon city forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur city forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest (98 acres) in south Delhi, Rai said at a press conference.

The forest department will develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and mud, and nurseries in the city forests. Outdoor activities like bird watching and jungle walks will be promoted there.

The government is going to set up a steering committee that will oversee the development of these four world-class city forests, he said.