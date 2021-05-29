Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi to get 5.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for 18+ age group in June: Sisodia

Delhi to get 5.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for 18+ age group in June: Sisodia

Premium
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Staff Writer

The deputy chief minister also alleged 'mismanagement' by the central government and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government will receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 jabs for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group from the Centre in June.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government will receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 jabs for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group from the Centre in June.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia accused the central government of "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia accused the central government of "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The deputy chief minister also alleged "mismanagement" by the central government and sought to know how private hospitals were getting vaccines while states were being told that there are no stocks.

As against a requirement of 1.84 crore doses to vaccinate 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi, Centre provided 4.5 lakh doses in April and 3.67 lakh doses in May, he said.

"Now the Centre has informed us that a limited stock of 5.5 lakh doses will be provided, that too after June 10," Sisodia said.

The national capital reported about 900 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the first time the daily figure went below the 1,000 mark during the second COVID-19 wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!