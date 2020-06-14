Delhi: As corona cases spike, 500 railway coaches to be used for Covid patients

Ramping up capacity to handle more patients, the Centre has decided to give railway coaches, which can be used for treatment of Covid-19 patients, to the Delhi government. After a COVID-19 review meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made this announcement.

In view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the Centre has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi, Amit Shah said. Equipped with all facilities to fight COVID-19, these railway coaches will increase 8,000 beds in Delhi, he said.

The government has also decided to double Covid testing in the next two days and increase it by three times after 6 days. "Also after few days, the testing facility will be started at every polling station of the containment zone," Amit Shah said.

Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the contagious disease.

