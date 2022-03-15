A total of 100 new e-vehicle charging stations will be set up across "prime locations" in Delhi by June 27 and 71 of these will be at metro stations, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the charge for using the station facility will be " ₹2 per unit", which he claimed will be the "lowest in the country".

"Our EV policy envisages a charging station per 3 km in the city. Tenders were floated for setting up 100 (e-vehicle) charging stations with 500 charging points. Tenders have been closed, and 100 prime locations have been identified where charging stations will be set up, and 71 of these will be located at metro stations," Jain said.

According to the tender, the stations will be built on a PPP (public-private-partnership) mode, with land, cabling and transmission infrastructure being provided by the government, and equipment and manpower by the company, he said.

The tender was selected on the basis of lowest service charge and of the 12 bidders, the service charge to be taken has been posted in the "negative" value, the minister said.

The charging stations will be operationalised within three months. The agreements will be signed by April 8 and by June 27, these charging stations will become operational, he said.

Jain later also tweeted about it: "The Delhi government will establish 100 EV-charging stations by June 27th 2022. These smart charging stations will have the lowest service charges in the country at Rs. 2.00 per unit. After the completion of this project, Delhi will have a total of 900 EV charging points."

Last month, EVs contributed to more than 10 per cent of the total vehicle sales in Delhi, he said.

