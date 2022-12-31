Delhi to get new mayor in January 2023

In MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House which will convene on January 6 for the first time after the 2022 civic polls.