Delhi to get new mayor in January 2023

Delhi to get new mayor in January 20232 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Delhi: The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7.
Delhi: The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7.
After high-stakes municipal corporation elections in Delhi earlier this month, the national capital will get its mayor on January 6, according to the news agency PTI.
After high-stakes municipal corporation elections in Delhi earlier this month, the national capital will get its mayor on January 6, according to the news agency PTI.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being in April 1958 and its mayor wielded influential power and carried a huge prestige till 2012 when the corporation was spilt into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being in April 1958 and its mayor wielded influential power and carried a huge prestige till 2012 when the corporation was spilt into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor.
But, in 2022, the Centre brought a legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity, though it had capped the total number of wards at 250, down from 272 wards earlier.
But, in 2022, the Centre brought a legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity, though it had capped the total number of wards at 250, down from 272 wards earlier.
Thus, after the mayoral poll in January, Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years. The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7, as per PTI reports.
Thus, after the mayoral poll in January, Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years. The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7, as per PTI reports.
In MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House which will convene on January 6 for the first time after the 2022 civic polls.
In MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House which will convene on January 6 for the first time after the 2022 civic polls.
This was the first civic body elections after the redrawing of the wards in the year gone by, the exercise being necessitated after the Centre brought a legislation in Parliament to unify the three local bodies.
This was the first civic body elections after the redrawing of the wards in the year gone by, the exercise being necessitated after the Centre brought a legislation in Parliament to unify the three local bodies.
The Parliament on April 5 had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to unify three civic bodies in the national capital into a new unified entity, which capped the number of total wards to 250. It received the assent of the president on April 18.
The Parliament on April 5 had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to unify three civic bodies in the national capital into a new unified entity, which capped the number of total wards to 250. It received the assent of the president on April 18.
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi came into effect from May 22, with Gyanesh Bharti and Ashwani Kumar taking charge as its municipal commissioner and special officer, respectively.
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi came into effect from May 22, with Gyanesh Bharti and Ashwani Kumar taking charge as its municipal commissioner and special officer, respectively.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)