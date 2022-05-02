Delhites to get relief from heatwave from today; IMD predicts rainfall this week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD weather updates: Delhi will see a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave spell may subside over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday. According to the IMD, the national capital will see a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Today, the maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to be 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees celsius.
Besides, the weather forecasting agency said that parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch, and East Rajasthan will also experience a decrease in the temperature from May 2. Whereas Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions for another 24 hours, and will subside from May 3, the IMD said.
The national weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorm activity over Northwest and East India till May 4 and over Northeast India till May 3. Isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development from Monday.
For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwave with the mercury soaring high and average maximum temperature reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.
The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years with the temperature remaining above 40 degrees celsius in the past week.
