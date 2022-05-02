Delhites to get relief from heatwave from today; IMD predicts rainfall this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave spell may subside over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday. According to the IMD, the national capital will see a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Today, the maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to be 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees celsius.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}