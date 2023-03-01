Delhi to get two new ministers, AAP legislators Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to be promoted2 min read . 11:58 AM IST
- AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday.
The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.
"Due to the conspiracies of the ruling BJP at Centre, two ministers of the Delhi government are in jail today. They have resigned from their posts. It is unfortunate for the country that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, known for their work, have been implicated in false cases by the Centre," said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier.
"Both have submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister. There is a small cabinet in Delhi. Apart from the Chief Minister, there are six ministers. Most of the important ministries were held by these two (Sisodia and Jain). They have resigned so that the work for Delhi's development does not get affected. Soon two new ministers will be appointed in their place. We do not have any timeline for when it will be made," Bhardwaj said.
"When Satyendar Jain was not there, his ministry was also given to Manish Sisodia. He had 18 ministries. Education, Health, Industry, Home, Excise... All were with him," he added.
AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena. The development comes two days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.
AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.
