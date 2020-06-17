Delhi to get world's largest Covid makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds

NEW DELHI : As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the national capital, the Delhi government is now readying the world's COVID-19 care facility which would be as large as over 22 football fields. With over 200 halls and 10,000 beds, South Delhi's Radha Soami Spiritual Centre would soon get transformed into a Covid facility with provision for treatment of coronavirus patients and also provide accommodation for doctors at one side of the facility.

Delhi has reported 44,688 coronavirus cases and 1,837 deaths.

As many as 50 patients will be treated in one hall. According to a senior official of Raj Niwas, all technical aspects are being taken into consideration. The planned COVID-19 facility will come up under a sprawling tent on the campus of the spiritual organisation's campus on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"The complex will be fully ready by June 30 for the treatment of the patients. It is being constructed with tents. It will have adequate lighting and fans. Coolers will also be installed in each hall," Officials associated with the Satsang Vyas said.

On Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited the Radha Soami Satsang centre and was apprised with the technical information about the facilities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government plans to arrange 20,000 beds in the next one week to deal with the crisis. For this, about 4,000 beds will be arranged in 40 small and big hotels of Delhi.

In view of shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Centre has also decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities.

