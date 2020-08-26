NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital Wednesday decided to increase the rate of testing and double the number of daily tests being conducted following a surge in coronavirus cases over the last ten days.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal which also had health minister Satyendar Jain and various other officials in attendance.

Delhi, which once had the second highest number of cases among states, had seen a decline over the last month. However, over the past ten days there has been an increase with over 1,600 new cases on Wednesday.

"While other parameters still continue to be stable, there has been an increase in the number of new cases being registered in Delhi since 17 August. In the last month we have seen cases reach as low as 700 but over the last few days there has been a steady increase," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

"To ensure that new cases are checked and isolated we have decided in today's meeting that we will double the number of daily tests over the next week. Currently, approximately 20,000 tests are being conducted daily. We will increase this to 40,000 tests. The only way to tackle this disease is to continue wearing a mask and practising social distancing," he said.

The Delhi government will also increase access to oxygen meters for patients who have tested negative but continue to recover at home. This comes after complaints were received over a sudden drop in oxygen levels among patients who had recovered.

In June, when Delhi had seen its strongest wave of cases, union home minister Amit Shah had held several meetings with the AAP government to increase testing and availability of hospital beds.

