Commuting between Delhi to Gurugram gets easier! Check this new underpass

Delhi-Gurugram underpass: The Benito Juarez underpass starts near Delhi University's Sri Venkateshwara college and goes beneath the South Campus Metro Station onto the Ring Road.
One of its arms opens on the San Martin Road while the other one on the Ring Road towards Moti Bagh.
The traffic load on the Delhi-Gurugram route is all set to reduce, from now onwards as a new underpass has been opened to the public this month. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated the Benito Juarez underpass here that will help commuters travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram bypass traffic bottlenecks and save time and fuel. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will also improve connectivity between the airport, Chanakyapuri, and AIIMS.
According to Sisodia, the new tunnel/underpass in Delhi will reduce fuel consumption by 2181 liters per day and lessen the national capital's daily carbon emissions by 5 tons.
"Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save ₹18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!" Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
Here's how the Benito Juarez underpass will solve traffic problems for Delhi to Gurugram commuters.
1. The ₹143.78 crore project comprises a Y-shaped 1,200-metre-long tunnel and a 670-metre skywalk.
2. The underpass starts near Delhi University's Sri Venkateshwara college and goes beneath the South Campus Metro Station onto the Ring Road. One of its arms opens on the San Martin Road while the other one on the Ring Road towards Moti Bagh.
3. Vehicles coming from the Delhi airport side from the underpass will get relief from the jam under the Rao Tularam flyover on Ring Road.
4. The skywalk will connect BJ Marg to South Campus Metro station and Satya Niketan Marg with a foot-over bridge.
Click on the image to enlarge
5. Commuters travelling to AIIMS, Chanakyapuri, Yashwant Place from the airport, and Gurugram will now be able to bypass traffic bottlenecks at the Outer Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, and Rao Tula Ram Marg by using this facility.
6. The tunnel is estimated to reduce traffic load at the Dhaula Kuan intersection by at least 25%.
The tunnel has been beautified with artwork on the walls and ceiling. It is covered from above road to prevent rainwater from entering.
The work on the project started in April 2015 and was to be completed in October 2017. It missed several deadlines due to shifting of utilities, the complex nature of construction work, and coronavirus-induced lockdown.
