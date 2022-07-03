Commuting between Delhi to Gurugram gets easier! Check this new underpass

The traffic load on the Delhi-Gurugram route is all set to reduce, from now onwards as a new underpass has been opened to the public this month. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated the Benito Juarez underpass here that will help commuters travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram bypass traffic bottlenecks and save time and fuel. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will also improve connectivity between the airport, Chanakyapuri, and AIIMS.

