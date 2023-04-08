New Delhi: The construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun expressway will be complete by December-end this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. "People will be travelling from Delhi to Dehradun in just two hours and Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes as the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year," the road transport and highways minister said while addressing Fifth Ayodhya Parv.

Through this corridor, the present distance of 235 km will be reduced to 212 km.

Divided into four sections, this expressway is being constructed starting from Delhi-Meerut Expressway(DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Easter Peripheral Expressway(EPE) interchange at Khekra in Mandola Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur to Dehradun.

Mainly for the connectivity of Haridwar with this highway, 51 km 6-lane Greenfield road is being constructed at a cost of ₹2095 crore.

The road transport and highways minister further said that 60-70 per cent construction work of the greenfield six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed.

