Delhi to Haridwar in just 90 minutes with the new expressway

New Delhi: The construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun expressway will be complete by December-end this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. "People will be travelling from Delhi to Dehradun in just two hours and Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes as the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year," the road transport and highways minister said while addressing Fifth Ayodhya Parv.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}