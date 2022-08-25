Delhi to have 11 new hospitals by the end of next year: State Health department1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 07:15 AM IST
Having 11 new hospitals will add more than 10,000 beds to the health infrastructure of the city
Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals adding more than 10,000 beds to the health infrastructure of the city, according to a statement by the state health department.