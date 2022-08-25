OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi to have 11 new hospitals by the end of next year: State Health department
Listen to this article

Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals adding more than 10,000 beds to the health infrastructure of the city, according to a statement by the state health department.

The hospitals are being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, and Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, said a government statement.

Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal, and Siraspur, the 11-story facility at Siraspur will have the capacity of 1,164 beds, while others will have the capacity of 691 beds each, according to the statement

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

"These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of it. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital's healthcare infrastructure," it said. 

Sisodia also directed that all these construction works should be completed on time and all quality standards should be ensured by the concerned PWD engineers and officials here.

The officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year.

Sisodia said that the Kejriwal Government aims to provide better health facilities to all Delhi residents, in this direction the new hospitals being built by the government in Delhi will prove to be a milestone.

With the inputs from the PTI

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout