Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals adding more than 10,000 beds to the health infrastructure of the city, according to a statement by the state health department.

The hospitals are being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, and Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, said a government statement.

Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal, and Siraspur, the 11-story facility at Siraspur will have the capacity of 1,164 beds, while others will have the capacity of 691 beds each, according to the statement

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

"These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of it. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital's healthcare infrastructure," it said.

Sisodia also directed that all these construction works should be completed on time and all quality standards should be ensured by the concerned PWD engineers and officials here.

The officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year.

Sisodia said that the Kejriwal Government aims to provide better health facilities to all Delhi residents, in this direction the new hospitals being built by the government in Delhi will prove to be a milestone.

