Delhi to have better air quality for a week due to favorable weather
Forecasters have predicted a better air quality for Delhi with sporadic spells of light rain for the next few days
Delhi will have better air quality for around a week due to the favorable direction of the wind and sporadic spells of light rains. Cloudy weather prevailed in the city on Wednesday while forecasters predicted light rain for the next four to five days.