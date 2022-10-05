Delhi will have better air quality for around a week due to the favorable direction of the wind and sporadic spells of light rains. Cloudy weather prevailed in the city on Wednesday while forecasters predicted light rain for the next four to five days.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m., the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 211 (poor).

An AQI of zero to 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."

In the morning, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature recorded was 34 degrees Celsius.

A low-pressure area lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. According to the weather department, a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area to northwest Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

Vice President of Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat informed that the current weather system can lead to rains in Delhi-NCR from 5 October to 10 October.

The shift in wind direction to the east will protect the capital from the effects of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, while favorable wind speed and precipitation will wash pollutants away, according to Palawat.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Soni, a scientist at the IMD who is also a member of the Centre's sub-committee for GRAP informed that the air quality is likely to improve to the moderate category by Thursday. "We expect light rains and favorable wind direction and speed over the next three to four days in Delhi-NCR which will help improve air quality," he said.

Delhi-NCR and the area around face extreme drop in air quality especially during winters due to atmospheric changes like inversion, calm weather, a shift in wind direction, and a seasonal drop in ambient temperatures.

Moreover, the problem becomes extreme when farmers from Punjab and Haryana ignite farm fires after the cultivation of paddy to revive the fertility of their land. The smoke from these farm fires chokes Delhi and the area around with air quality reaching ‘severe’ category.

The Union Government and Delhi Government have taken several steps to solve the issue like the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), air purifying towers, regulations to control vehicular pollution, and technology to let farmers revive the fertility of their land without igniting fires.