Delhi to have targeted covid testing in sensitive zones like restaurants, salons

New Delhi: With the national capital seeing a third surge in cases of covid-19, union government on Monday decided to conduct covid-19 testing in sensitive and critical zones including restaurants, market places, barber shops and salons. The decision was taken at a meeting held to review the situation of covid-19 in Delhi.

The meeting chaired by union home secretary, Ajay Bhalla was also attended by Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Director General, ICMR, Chief Secretary and other senior officers Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi. This comes ahead of the festival season, winter setting in and rising levels of pollution which could lead to a spike in the number of cases.

“The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe COVID behavior. The hospital bed situation was reported to be comfortable with 57% of the 15,789, dedicated beds being vacant," a statement said.

“It was decided to concentrate efforts in certain key areas, such as targeted RT-PCR testing in sensitive and critical zones such as restaurants, market places, barber shops / salons, etc; gear up the availability of medical resources including beds, ICUs, and ventilators as a pre-emptive measure; ensure high degree of contact tracing and monitoring of quarantined contacts, so as to suppress and break the chain of transmission," the statement added.

Over the last week, Delhi has been reporting approximately 5000 cases of covid-19 daily. The positivity rate has increased to 8.30%. Delhi has a total of 3.92 lakh cases of covid-19 with 34173 active cases and 6562 deaths due to the disease.

