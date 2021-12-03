National capital Delhi will have two crematoria for pets soon, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) are planning to build the pet crematorium by next year.

NDMC's corporation commissioner Sanjay Goel has included the project in the budgetary proposals for 2022-23. A senior veterinary department official from NDMC said that the primary goal of creating a pet crematorium is to ensure the scientific disposal of the carcasses, especially those of dogs that are suspected to be rabid.

He said the project will be taken up on the public-private partnership (PPP) model, once the DDA approves the land.

On the other hand, the work order for the pet crematorium in Dwarka Sector 29 has been issued. SDMC's director of veterinary services, Dr Ravindra Sharma said the project will be carried out on a PPP model and a private company has started site levelling and foundation work.

Sharma said two furnaces with 150kg and 200kg capacity are being set up at the crematorium being built over a 700 square metre area. "The 150kg unit will be used for pets while the 200kg furnace will be used for stray dogs," the official told the daily.

Further, SDMC has also fixed two slabs for dog cremations-- ₹2,000 for a less 30kg dog carcass and ₹3,000 for a dog weighing more than ₹30kg.

The plan also includes lockers for the storage of ashes and a prayer room. The SDMC has a four-acre plot in Dwarka Sector 29 where it has planned to set up a dog complex apart from the crematorium.

