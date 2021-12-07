Delhi to hold investor summit for student entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is set to play a key part in the Delhi government’s plan for improving the incomes of people. In the state budget for FY22, Sisodia said raising the per capita income to Singapore levels by 2047, a jump of 16 times, was not impossible. “A person who would be around 40 years of age by 2047 would be either in school or college now. Our people have the willingness for risk-taking in many walks of life, but when it comes to starting a business venture, the risk appetite is less," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said, explaining why it was important to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset from the school itself.

