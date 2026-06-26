Delhi to host India’s first Global Pineapple Festival — dates, time, venue, entry fee, other details here

Delhi is all prepared to host India’s first-ever Global Pineapple Festival, bringing the famous Queen Pineapple of Tripura, authentic Northeastern tribal cuisine, cultural performances, artisan markets, handcrafted products, artisan demonstrations, cultural performances, folk music, traditional dance and other interesting activities.

Pineapple Festival date, time and venue Pineapple Festival will kickstart on the occasion of International Pineapple Day on 27 June. The three -day event will run till 29 June at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium from 10:00 AM till 9:00 PM on all days.

Pineapple Festival key attractions Centred around GI-tagged Queen Pineapple, the festival will feature dozens of stalls of fresh pineapples, jams, jellies, chocolates, juices, canned products and innovative pineapple-based creations by local entrepreneurs and food processors. Notably, GI-tagged Queen Pineapple is renowned for its sweetness, aroma, and premium quality.

This festival is a key attraction for foodies, families, students, creators and those who are curious about exploring Northeast India culture. To promote agricultural exports and support local farmers, the event will also host buyer-seller meets and business forums.

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Pineapple Festival entry fee Entry is free for all visitors, so it's one of the most attractive holiday plans for perfect weekend experience, where one can cherish Tripura's State Fruit.

Tripura's Forest Minister, Animesh Debbarma, and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, extended warm invite to interested participants on Global Pineapple Festival’s official Instagram account.

Tripura's traditional Sarinda gets prestigious GI Tag Tripura's Forest Minister, Animesh Debbarma, and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, extended warm invite to interested participants on Global Pineapple Festival’s official Instagram account.

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Few days ago, Tripura added another feather to its cap with the traditional 'Tripura Sarinda', a unique indigenous string musical instrument, receiving the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Marking a significant achievement in preserving and promoting the rich folk traditions of the northeastern state, the GI recognition was granted under the name "Tripura Sarinda (Musical Instrument), PTI reported. The state now has four GI-tagged products in addition to famed ‘Tripura Queen Pineapple’, including 'Tripura Risha and Pachra (Rignai)', and ‘Matabari Pera’.

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