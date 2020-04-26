Delhi to implement MHA order on standalone shops

NEW DELHI : Lockdown in Delhi will not be relaxed beyond the guidelines of Union home ministry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Following Union government’s directive, Delhi has allowed small standalone shops in residential areas to resume business. However, these relaxations will not be applicable to containment zones, malls and shopping complexes as they will continue to remain shuttered.

The Delhi government has decided to maintain a status quo on the restrictions till May 3, except those notified by the Centre.

"There will be no other relaxations until 3 May. After the central government’s decisions on the lockdown we will decide what our steps will be. Situation in Delhi is improving," Kejriwal said ahead of the Prime ministers meeting with chief ministers on Monday.

With over 2,500 cases, Delhi is among the top three states in the country with the highest covid-19 tally. The capital now has 95 containment zones, spread across its districts.

"Essential services shops will stay as is. Besides that, no markets will open, shopping malls will also not open. but the small shops in residential areas, standalone shops and neighbourhood shops will be allowed to operate as per the MHA guideline," Kejriwal added.

Easing lockdown restrictions further for non-containment zones, the Union home ministry on Friday allowed shops in residential complexes to re-open.

"All shops under Shops and Establishment Act of States and union territories, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside limits of Municipal Corporations," have now been exempted from the Centre's revised consolidated lockdown restrictions, the home ministry’s order said.

The premise for reopening these stores now rests strictly on store owners operating on a "50% strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory".

