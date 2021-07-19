Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt approves implementation of One Nation, One Ration Card

Delhi govt approves implementation of One Nation, One Ration Card

Delhi government has decided to implement One Nation One Ration Card scheme
1 min read . 10:48 PM IST Livemint

All the beneficiaries under the scheme would get ration free of cost in a phased manner through e-PoS on biometric authentication at all FPS in Delhi

Delhi Cabinet has decided to implement One Nation, One Ration Card plan to distribute ration free of cost to the PDS cardholders for July, the state government said.

All the beneficiaries would get ration free of cost in a phased manner through e-PoS on biometric authentication at all fair price shops (FPS) in Delhi, it further added.

The scheme allows ration card under the National Food Security Act to collect their monthly quota of ration and essentials from any FPS outlet across India. Centre had launched the scheme in May last year to help migrant and their family members access PDS benefits from anywhere in the country.

This portability depends on e-PoS machines, which use Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to verify the identity and entitlement of beneficiaries. Delhi had suspended the use of ePoS in early 2018 on grounds of poor network causing authentication failures and exclusion of genuine beneficiaries.

The Supreme Court had ordered implementation of the scheme across the country by July 31.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department on July 7 had directed 117 out of the 2,000-odd FPS in Delhi to conduct 50 trial transactions through e-PoS devices to ensure preparedness for the launch of the scheme in the capital. Earlier, training was given to all FPS dealers regarding e-PoS operation.

Delhi government had directed all assistant commissioners to complete testing of e-PoS devices at fair price shops under their jurisdiction by July 17 for smooth rollout of One Nation One Ration Card scheme or face action.

