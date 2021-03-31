New Delhi: Amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today informed that Covid-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital, news agency ANI reports.

He further added that an ample number of beds is available in government hospitals. The overall occupancy in private and government hospitals in Delhi is 25 per cent.

"From today, we're going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. Yesterday, govt-issued an order for increasing 220 beds in ICU wards in private hospitals for COVID patients. There is just 25% occupancy in private & govt hospitals in Delhi," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

From today, we're going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. Yesterday, govt issued an order for increasing 220 beds in ICU wards in private hospitals for COVID patients. There is just 25% occupancy in private & govt hospitals in Delhi: State Health Min Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/j35TDBrr7N — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

The national capital has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections in the past few days, reporting 992 new infections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, random testing of Covid-19 for passengers arriving in the national capital from states where cases are increasing will begin at the Delhi airport from today.

Jain had last week said that a second COVID lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution". "As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain had said on Saturday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

