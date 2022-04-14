This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also stated earlier in the day that his government is keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if a need arises
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After a teacher and a student tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, state Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that general guidelines will be introduced for schools.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After a teacher and a student tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, state Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that general guidelines will be introduced for schools.
"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Sisodia.
"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Sisodia.
"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prior to this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also stated earlier in the day that his government is keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if a need arises.
Prior to this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also stated earlier in the day that his government is keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if a need arises.
He said hospitalisation related to coronavirus has not increased and "there is no need to panic".
He said hospitalisation related to coronavirus has not increased and "there is no need to panic".
The chief minister's comments came after a teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi were found Covid-19 positive, following which other students who were in the same class were sent home on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chief minister's comments came after a teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi were found Covid-19 positive, following which other students who were in the same class were sent home on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Schools for classes 9-12 reopened in hybrid mode on 7 February while that of the nursery to standard 8 reopened on 14 February in the national capital. However, the schools began to function fully offline from 1 April.
Schools for classes 9-12 reopened in hybrid mode on 7 February while that of the nursery to standard 8 reopened on 14 February in the national capital. However, the schools began to function fully offline from 1 April.
Students were advised all to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in school while the schools were asked to make sure of sanitation.
On 1 March, the Delhi government's directorate of education said that the consent of parents would not be mandatory for offline classes or exams for students of classes 10 and 12 adding that the schools can conduct offline classes and exams for classes 10 and 12.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 1 March, the Delhi government's directorate of education said that the consent of parents would not be mandatory for offline classes or exams for students of classes 10 and 12 adding that the schools can conduct offline classes and exams for classes 10 and 12.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi reported 299 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118% in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49%, according to data shared by the city health department.
Delhi reported 299 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump of 118% in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49%, according to data shared by the city health department.