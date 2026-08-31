Delhi to Jewar Airport in 60 minutes? New 50-km elevated expressway gets final nod — Here's what we know about it

Travelling from East Delhi to the Noida International Airport in Jewar is about to get a whole lot smoother—and significantly faster!

According to a News24 report, the Noida Authority has officially granted final alignment approval for a brand-new 50-kilometre-long elevated expressway designed to seamlessly connect the Akshardham Temple with the Jewar airport.

This infrastructure push will slash commute times and drastically ease the heavy pressure on existing road networks.

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Inside the ₹ 4,000 crore mega-corridor The massive elevated expressway will kick off near the Akshardham Temple and run straight to the Noida International Airport, the report said. Out of the total 50 kilometres, approximately 27 kilometres will fall squarely within the Noida region.

According to media reports, this mega-corridor will be built at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore. The main expressway will feature six lanes to ensure smooth traffic flow, and the entry stretches will be expanded to eight lanes to prevent bottlenecks.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take the reins for both the construction and the long-term maintenance of the expressway project, which is currently in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) phase.

The NHAI will conduct rigorous soil testing along the proposed route to evaluate the load-bearing capacity.

Crucial five-metre shift Initially, the project’s alignment was mapped out directly along the Yamuna River embankment. However, the UP Irrigation Department flagged critical concerns regarding potential flooding risks and overall structural safety.

Taking these red flags into account, authorities shifted the proposed alignment exactly five metres towards the Noida side. With these safety adjustments in place, the revised alignment has now secured final approval.

For commuters, a massive 120-metre-wide road starting at Sector 94 and running alongside the embankment will serve as the primary access point to this elevated marvel.

Delhi-Noida travel time slashed to 60-70 mins This upcoming expressway comes with a pleasant goodbye to unpredictable peak-hour traffic jams. Once operational, it is projected to slash the travel time between Akshardham and the Jewar Airport to a breezy 60 to 70 minutes.

Residents living in Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, IP Extension, Kalindi Kunj, and Sarita Vihar will see a massive upgrade in their airport connectivity. The corridor will also offer a direct link towards Faridabad via the Manjhawali bridge.

Ultimately, this 50-km stretch will serve as a crucial puzzle piece in a much larger NCR connectivity network, seamlessly connecting to several major expressways.

Rapid rail-metro hybrid from Ghaziabad to Jewar Not only is road connectivity getting a major upgrade, but the NCR's public transport network is also set for a massive boost. Earlier this month, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) unveiled plans for a new 72.44-kilometre transit corridor linking Ghaziabad directly to the Noida International Airport.

The corridor will feature an innovative dual-service model, giving commuters access to 11 Namo Bharat (regional rapid rail) stations for faster intercity travel, alongside 18 local metro stations for shorter, localised commutes between Ghaziabad, Noida and the airport.