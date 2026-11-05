Delhi to Kashmir in Indian Railways' 1st AC: Couple shares premium train experience, reveals cabin privacy, food | Video

A couple travelling from Delhi to Kashmir recently shared their experience of travelling in Indian Railways' First AC coach for the first time, offering a glimpse into the privacy, comfort and facilities available in the premium train class.

From private cabins and two-berth coupes to onboard food and even bathing facilities, the couple's video has drawn attention to what passengers can expect when opting for First AC.

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Sharing their journey on Instagram, the couple operating the account @veggiewander described the experience as a special milestone, particularly because they had always been fascinated by train travel.

"For the first time in our lives, we are going to travel in the first AC and we are going from Delhi to Kashmir. Train travel has always been fascinating for us and today is the first class, so the fun will be of a different level," they said.

First AC train journey: Private cabins and coupes explained One of the biggest attractions highlighted by the couple was the privacy offered inside the First AC compartment. Unlike regular sleeper and other AC coaches, First AC accommodation is divided into enclosed cabins and smaller coupes, which can be accessed through doors.

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"In the first AC, all the seats are covered by the door, i.e. privacy full on," the couple explained.

They also described how the accommodation is divided according to the number of berths. First AC generally offers four-berth cabins and two-berth coupes, with separate compartments identified through alphabetical labels.

"And each cabin or coop has an alphabet, such as A, B, C, D, E. Where there are only two seats, it is called a coop and where there are four seats, it is called a cabin," they said.

The couple particularly highlighted the two-berth coupe as a suitable arrangement for couples seeking a quieter and more private journey.

"So for a couple's travel, the coop works like a perfect, quiet and private space," they added.

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First AC facilities: Stairs, bathing and food arrangements The couple also showed some of the facilities available inside the premium compartment. They pointed out that passengers travelling in upper berths have stairs to access them, making movement within the enclosed accommodation easier.

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Another facility that caught their attention was the availability of bathing arrangements in the First AC compartment.

"And in the first class compartment, there is also a bathroom for you to take a bath," they said.

Food and beverages were another part of their experience. According to the couple, passengers could enjoy refreshments during the journey, including tea, coffee and water, along with meals.

"There is no shortage of food and drink. You can enjoy your journey comfortably by drinking tea, water, coffee and eating food," they said.

Delhi to Jammu in First AC: Couple shares journey experience While acknowledging that First AC tickets cost more than other train classes, the couple said the additional expense came with a different level of comfort and privacy.

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"Although it costs a little more, but the feeling is absolutely premium," they said.

The couple eventually reached Jammu after beginning their journey from Delhi, describing the experience as their first-ever trip in the highest class of Indian Railways' regular passenger accommodation.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X