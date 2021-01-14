The Delhi Transport Department will launch a "full-fledged" three-day drive from Thursday to penalise vehicle owners found without the mandatory high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior Transport Department officer said: "So far, we have been conducting a drive limited to a few areas by deploying nine enforcement teams. The number of teams will be increased to 50 and they will catch violators across the city from Thursday to Saturday.

The "full-fledged" drive will again be followed by the "limited" drive, he added.

All vehicles in the national capital are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders. Violators are being fined ₹5,500 by Transport Department teams.

As per reports, nearly 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.

Documents required for HSRP plates

Vehicle owners will not be asked to upload any document on the official site. Keep your vehicle’s RC (registration certificate) with you for details like registration number, registration date, chassis number, and engine number.

How to get it online

The stickers, which are also known as the third registration plate, the other two being the HSRP and the one at the front of a vehicle, can be booked by vehicle owners online through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com.

Fill up details including Vehicle Number, Chassis Number, Engine Number, Owner Name, Address, Mobile Number, Vehicle Class, Vehicle Type, Fuel type.

Select the Vehicle Class as "Non-transport" if it's your personal vehicle.

After choosing submit, a username and password will be sent to the registered mobile number.

After selecting submit, you will have to log in with the username and password to make the payment. A receipt will be generated.

When your HSRP is ready, you will receive a message on your registered mobile number.

Home delivery of HSRPs and stickers has also been started by the suppliers.

A vehicle owner who has booked HSRP and colour-coded sticker online will not be penalised if he or she produces the booking receipt.

