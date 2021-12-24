Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said a new expressway link will be constructed to connect Delhi and Lucknow, which is expected to reduce commute time between the two cities to three and a half hours.

Gadkari further said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new expressway link will be held in the next 10-12 days in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We have made a plan to connect Delhi and Lucknow," he said.

"After completion of the new expressway (link), we will be able to complete the distance between Delhi and Lucknow in three and a half hours," the Road Transport and Highways Minister claimed.

Gadkari further said that this is the beginning of a new era of smart and green highways in India.

The two cities are currently connected via the Yamuna and Taj Expressway. It takes over 7 hours to drive between the two capitals.

Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dedicated Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to the public. The 82 kilometres long DME connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.

Last month, PM Modi had inaugurated the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, which connects Lucknow to Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway begins from Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Hadairia village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district. It cuts across nine districts, including Ayodhya, Amethi and Azamgarh.

