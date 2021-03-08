OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi to make vaccination free of cost in govt hospitals

Delhi government will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in the government hospitals for the common people, according to ANI sources.

The Kejriwal government is going to bring provisions for free COVID-19 vaccine for Delhites in the upcoming budget by separately allocating a sum for the vaccines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reads the budget papers ahead of the assembly session in Bengaluru.

Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented today

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens.

Kerala: Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens after reconstruction

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
Kanchipuram: DMK President MK Stalin

DMK's Stalin promises 1,000 for women family heads in TN if voted to power

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
A campaign poster is seen in Biberen near Bern on March 7, 2021 as Switzerland voted on whether to ban full facial coverings in public places.

Switzerland referendum: People vote to ban full face coverings in public places

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST

At present, in Delhi, private hospitals are charging 250 for a vaccine, while vaccines in the government hospitals are being administered free of cost. Currently, the central government is bearing the cost of vaccines in government hospitals in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 286 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the national capital to 6,41,101 on Sunday.

With 260 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,28,377.

Witnessing two new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,921.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout