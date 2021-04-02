Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi to Meerut in 45 minutes. 7 facts to know about this 'smart highway'

Delhi to Meerut in 45 minutes. 7 facts to know about this 'smart highway'

Vehicles ply on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in Ghaziabad.
1 min read . 10:55 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened for the public on Thursday after the completion of its remaining stretches.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement about the opening of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. "Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed and opened to traffic. We have fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes," he said.

Delhi Meerut Expressway: 7 facts

  • The project has been built in four segments -- Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border, UP Border to Dasna, Dasna to Hapur and Hapur to Meerut.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018 had inaugurated the first phase of the 8,346-crore 9-km stretch of 14-lane highway.
  • The project of Delhi Meerut Expressway has been constructed at a cost of 8,346 crore in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
  • The total length of the project is 82 Km which includes 60 km length of Expressway and 22 Km length of National highways.
  • A total of 24 Minor and Major bridges, 10 flyovers, 3 ROBs, 95 Underpasses, 15 Subways and 12 Foot Over Bridges have been constructed in this project.
  • A facility of lighting on the highway along with 4,500 more lights have been provided.
  • Keeping in mind, especially for the safety of cycle riders and walkers, a 2.5 meter cycle corridor and 2 meters wide footpath have been constructed. This expressway is being developed as a Smart Expressway in which road users will not only get the full information on climate, traffic and other related details of the expressway but also get the information of accidents (if any) at different locations.

