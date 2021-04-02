Delhi to Meerut in 45 minutes. 7 facts to know about this 'smart highway'1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
The total length of the project is 82 Km which includes 60 km length of the Expressway and 22 Km length of National highways.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The total length of the project is 82 Km which includes 60 km length of the Expressway and 22 Km length of National highways.
Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened for the public on Thursday after the completion of its remaining stretches.
Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened for the public on Thursday after the completion of its remaining stretches.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement about the opening of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. "Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed and opened to traffic. We have fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes," he said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement about the opening of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. "Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed and opened to traffic. We have fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes," he said.
Delhi Meerut Expressway: 7 facts
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.