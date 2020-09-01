Delhi to Meerut in just 45 mins from December, Gadkari shares Expressway video

With the completion of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the total time taken from Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will be around 45 minutes instead of over 1.30 hours taken currently. The expressway connecting the two cities is now almost complete. On Monday, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the new deadline of December to complete the project.

The DME comprises four phases of which phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate) and phase 3 ( Dasna to Hapur) are operational. Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) and phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut ) are under construction. The NHAI officials said the previous deadline was May 2020 which is now been extended to December 2020.

The DME comprises four phases of which phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate) and phase 3 ( Dasna to Hapur) are operational. Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) and phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut ) are under construction. The NHAI officials said the previous deadline was May 2020 which is now been extended to December 2020.

Union minister Gadkari on Twitter shared a time-lapse video of the expressway, showing progress of roadwork along the highway. Currently the Delhi-Meerut expressway is operational in phases.

“Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be completed by December 2020. It will further ease traffic and reduce pollution in Delhi/NCR. The aerial video gives us the glimpse of its ongoing and completed work. #PragatiKaHighway," Gadkari had tweeted.

The stretch between Akshardham in Delhi to UP Gate and the stretch between Dasna to Hapur are operational. The other two phases connecting UP Gate with Dasna and Dasna with Meerut are under construction.