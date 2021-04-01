OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi to Meerut in just 45 minutes! Delhi-Meerut Expressway opens for public

The long-awaited Delhi- Meerut Expressway is now opened for traffic from today. It will reduce the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes instead of over two and half hours taken currently. The expressway connecting the two cities is operational from today. Taking to Twitter, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said 'we have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi to Meerut'.

"Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed & opened to traffic. We have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes," Nitin Gadkari informed in a tweet.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The 96 km-long 14-lane expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes. At present, commuters travel through NH 58 to reach Delhi and it takes over three hours to cover a distance of 70 km.

The expressway will also reduce the travel time of commuters from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Haridwar and Dehradun to Delhi.

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

The Delhi- Meerut Expressway comprises four phases

Phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate)

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rajinikanth.

Actor Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, says Prakash Javadekar

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 5, 2021 a box with of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines sits on a table at a vaccination center established at the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. - The WHO's expert vaccine advisers said on March 17, 2021 they could recommend Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 jab for use in countries where coronavirus variants of concern are circulating. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

Quality issue at US plant delays some Johnson & Johnson's vaccine

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
A worker, wearing PPE, sanitises the premises of the Delhi Zoo

Delhi zoo to reopen from today; 1,500 visitors to be allowed in each slot

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease test swab sample

Coronavirus update: India sees biggest jump in new cases in nearly six months

2 min read . 10:02 AM IST

Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna)

Phase 3 ( Dasna to Hapur)

Phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut )

Phase 1 of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018.

The NHAI has set speed limits for commuters using the expressway. In phase 1, which is in Delhi, the maximum permissible speed limit is 70 kmph. In the remaining three phases, all in Uttar Pradesh, the maximum permissible speed limit is 100 kmph.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout