Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Delhi to Meerut in just 45 minutes! Delhi-Meerut Expressway opens for public

Delhi to Meerut in just 45 minutes! Delhi-Meerut Expressway opens for public

Vehicles ply on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, at Dasna, in Ghaziabad,
1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

'Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed and opened to traffic,' Nitin Gadkari said

The long-awaited Delhi- Meerut Expressway is now opened for traffic from today. It will reduce the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes instead of over two and half hours taken currently. The expressway connecting the two cities is operational from today. Taking to Twitter, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said 'we have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi to Meerut'.

"Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed & opened to traffic. We have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes," Nitin Gadkari informed in a tweet.

The 96 km-long 14-lane expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes. At present, commuters travel through NH 58 to reach Delhi and it takes over three hours to cover a distance of 70 km.

The expressway will also reduce the travel time of commuters from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Haridwar and Dehradun to Delhi.

The Delhi- Meerut Expressway comprises four phases

Phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate)

Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna)

Phase 3 ( Dasna to Hapur)

Phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut )

Phase 1 of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018.

The NHAI has set speed limits for commuters using the expressway. In phase 1, which is in Delhi, the maximum permissible speed limit is 70 kmph. In the remaining three phases, all in Uttar Pradesh, the maximum permissible speed limit is 100 kmph.

