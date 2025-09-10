Delhi to microchip 1 million stray dogs: Minister Kapil Mishra lists steps to contain menace

As many as one million stray dogs will be microchipped in the national capital over the next two years, Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday.

This programme will be carried out in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the next two years, the minister said.

Mishra directed that a dog census and monitoring system be implemented soon to ensure accurate data and stronger future planning.

The Animal Welfare Board held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, during which many important decisions were taken.

The objective of the meeting was to deliberate on various issues related to animal welfare and to prepare a concrete action plan for Delhi, said an official statement.

With World Rabies Day approaching, it was also decided that comprehensive measures would be undertaken in Delhi for rabies control, the statement said.

These steps include the prevention of dog bite incidents and the digitisation of the vaccination process.

In the meeting, it was also decided that registration of pet shops in Delhi will be made mandatory, for which a special monitoring committee will be constituted.

All related rules will be implemented soon, and every regional committee will be activated to ensure monitoring and action at the local level, said the minister.

MCD to set up feeding point for stray dogs Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to set up stray dog feeding points in every ward of the city.

The move came following the Supreme Court urging the MCD to act promptly to rein in the dog bite menace.

Three to four locations will be identified in each ward, in coordination with the local municipal councillor, where these feeding points will be set up, Sharma said.

He emphasised that the MCD is intensifying the sterilisation and vaccination drives at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city.

A sub-committee has been working on related strategies to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies.

Sharma said unregulated feeding by people in public spaces often leads to the formation of packs, resulting in conflicts and a rise in dog-bite incidents.