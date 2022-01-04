Amid sharp rise in Covid cases due to highly transmissible variant Omicron, the Delhi government has issued an action plan for smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the national capital, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Telemetry devices are being installed on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals in the city. Live monitoring will be done through government Covid War Room, the report said.

Covid cases have been rising in Delhi due to Omicron. Today, the city reported over 5,000 cases with positivity rate of over 8%.

India had faced severe oxygen shortage during the second wave due to the Delta variant, which wreaked havoc on the country with daily cases going as high as 4 lakh.

Delta was far more severe as those infected with this strain experience serious breathing problem, therefore requiring oxygen.

Due to high cases, hospitalisation rose and requirement of oxygen too shot up, overwhelming the hospitals and supply system. Learning from the experience, the Delhi government is now preparing for real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the city.

