Delhi to Mumbai flight prices surge up to ₹48,972 amid IndiGo flight cancellations — Check prices here

Airline ticket prices from Delhi to Mumbai, which is one of the busiest air travel routes in India, surged up to ₹48,972 amid the IndiGo flight cancellation issues over the updated crew rostering Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data released in 2025, flights operating between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad carried the largest number of passengers, marking to become the busiest domestic routes in India for 2024.

Here's how much the flight tickets are selling for now Data collected from the MakeMyTrip (MMT) website shows how much the tickets are selling for now amid the IndiGo disruption crisis. (All the ticket prices are based on 6 December 2025)

1. Delhi to Mumbai: Direct flights operating between Delhi to Mumbai start from ₹25,161 per person, and go all the way up to ₹48,972 per person before adding taxes.

Only Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet will be operating their aircraft out of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, 6 December 2025. On average, a normal day airline ticket from Delhi to Mumbai costs around ₹6,000-6,200 for one-way travel.

2. Mumbai to Delhi: Direct flights between Mumbai to Delhi start from ₹23,589 per person, and go all the way up to ₹46,800 per person before taxes.

Data shows that only Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet will be operating their aircraft out of Delhi airport for the next two days. On average, a normal day airline ticket from BOM to DEL costs around ₹6,000 for a one-way travel.

3. Delhi to Kolkata: Direct flights between Delhi to Kolkata are selling within the range of ₹23,589 to ₹46,899 per person before taxes for 6 December 2025.

As per MMT data, only Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet flights are available for booking at the moment. On average, a normal day ticket from Delhi to Kolkata costs around the range of 5,700 to 7,000 for a one-way trip.

4. Kolkata to Delhi: Direct flight tickets between Kolkata to Delhi were selling between ₹27,999 and ₹38,809 per person before taxes for 6 December 2025.

Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet flights are currently operating flights out of the Kolkata airport at the current price levels. On average, a flight from Kolkata to Delhi costs anywhere between 5,000-6,000 for a one-way trip.

5. Delhi to Bengaluru: Flights from Delhi to Bengaluru are now charging in the range of ₹80,069 per person and ₹88,469 per person before taxes, compared to an average price of ₹7,173 per person during normal operations.

Only SpiceJet is operating its flights out of Delhi to Bengaluru on Saturday, while SpiceJet and Akasa Air are operating their flights on the upcoming Sunday.

Also Read | IndiGo chaos keeping MPs from returning to their constituencies: Raghav Chadha

6. Bengaluru to Delhi: A Bengaluru to Delhi flight ticket is now selling for ₹33,838 before taxes on the MakeMyTrip website. Only Air India is operating two aircraft out of Bengaluru to Delhi on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

On average, the flight tickets from Bengaluru to Delhi cost anywhere between 6,800-7,000 for a one-way flight.

7. Delhi to Andaman: On Saturday, 6 December 2025, there is only one flight from Delhi to Andaman operated by Air India, which has a 19-hour 45-minute layover across two airports. The airline flight prices have surged to ₹92,067 per person before tax.

On average, a flight ticket between Delhi to Andaman costs anywhere between 12,000 to 20,000 per person for a one-way flight.

8. Delhi to Hyderabad: A Delhi to Hyderabad flight ticket is selling anywhere between ₹49,259 per person and ₹50,628 per person. As per MMT data, only Air India Express is operating flights between Delhi to Hyderabad. On average, the ticket prices on this route range between ₹5,500-6,000 per person for a one-way trip.

Also Read | Who stands to gain from the IndiGo fiasco?

9. Hyderabad to Delhi: The flight ticket prices between Hyderabad to Delhi now range between ₹33,850 and ₹42,794 per person excluding taxes. Only Air India and SpiceJet is operating this flight route amid IndiGo's absence.

On average, a flight ticket from Hyderabad to Delhi costs anywhere between ₹6,400 and ₹7,000 on a regular day for a one-way ride.

10. Mumbai to Bengaluru: According to the MMT data, all flights from Mumbai to Bengaluru were sold out for 6 December 2025, while the ticket prices for the same route are in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹40,219 per person before taxes on Sunday.

On average, this BOM to BLR route costs anywhere between ₹5,900 to ₹7,700 per person on a normal operational day for a one-way trip.