1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2020, 12:33 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway project is proposed to be completed by March 2024
  • Spanning 1,275 km, it will be an 8-laned expressway with the provision to expand it into 12-lanes in the future

Delhi to Mumbai road trip at 120 kmph is a wild dream for the riders. The prospects for the dreams turning into reality has increased substantially as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proceeded to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Company to finance the construction and operation of the Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway.

Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway: Here a few things which you should know

  • Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway project is proposed to be completed by March 2024.
  • Spanning 1,275 km, it will be an 8-laned expressway with the provision to expand it into 12-lanes in the future. It will be India's longest Greenfield Expressway with a design speed of 120 km/hour. The corridor will be completely access-controlled with a closed tolling.
  • The express comes under the purview of the about 28,00- km Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-1 program. Under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-1 program, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the flagship highways corridors.
  • A network of 75-way side amenities is also planned on either side of the expressways at an interval of 50 kilometres. The project has a capital cost of 82,514 crores which includes land acquisition cost of 20,928 crore.
  • NHAI has decided to invest the full equity and proceed with the development. SPV shall raise debt on its balance sheet, while NHAI retains the operational control during construction and O&M.

With inputs from ANI

