Delhi to Mumbai road trip at 120 kmph is a wild dream for the riders. The prospects for the dreams turning into reality has increased substantially as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proceeded to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Company to finance the construction and operation of the Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway.

Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway: Here a few things which you should know

Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway: Here a few things which you should know

Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway project is proposed to be completed by March 2024.

Spanning 1,275 km, it will be an 8-laned expressway with the provision to expand it into 12-lanes in the future. It will be India's longest Greenfield Expressway with a design speed of 120 km/hour. The corridor will be completely access-controlled with a closed tolling.

The express comes under the purview of the about 28,00- km Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-1 program. Under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-1 program, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the flagship highways corridors.

A network of 75-way side amenities is also planned on either side of the expressways at an interval of 50 kilometres. The project has a capital cost of ₹ 82,514 crores which includes land acquisition cost of ₹ 20,928 crore.

NHAI has decided to invest the full equity and proceed with the development. SPV shall raise debt on its balance sheet, while NHAI retains the operational control during construction and O&M.

