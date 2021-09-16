New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) today and tomorrow (September 16-17). The complete expressway is planned to be completed by March 2023 will cover the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat,

"Being developed at a cost of 98,000 crores, the 1,380 kilometres long Delhi Mumbai expressway will be the longest expressway in India. It will enhance connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai. The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai," as per the official release by the ministry,

In addition, the expressway which passes through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Key Features

The new expressway is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km.

This will generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million Kg which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees.

HT

The DME will have 3 animals and 5 overpasses with a combined length of 7 km dedicated for unencumbered wildlife movement.

The expressway will also include two iconic 8 lane tunnels which are a testament to the engineering prowess of the country, one tunnelling through Mukundra sanctuary without disturbing the endangered fauna in the region for 4 kms and the second 4 km 8 lane-tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

Perpetual pavement design has been adopted for Delhi - Vadodara section, which passes through arid regions and rigid pavement design has been adopted for Vadodara – Mumbai section with high rainfall to increase the longevity of the project.

DME has also created employment for thousands of trained civil engineers and more than 50 Lakh Man days of work.

One other unique aspect of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway is the setting up of 94-way side amenities(WSA) to improve user convenience and safety along the corridor.

Wayside amenities will house petrol pumps, motels, rest areas, restaurants and shops. These Wayside amenities will also have helipads for increasing connectivity and evacuating people in case of medical emergencies.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway completion schedule

The two sections of the expressway, the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section which is part of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and the Vadodara-Ankleshwar Section which connects Vadodara to the economic hub of Bharuch are likely to open for traffic by March 2022. The complete expressway is planned to be completed by March 2023.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.